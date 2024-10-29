A dressage welfare plan, a tiny rare foal and other things the horse world is talking about





Catalyst for change

British Dressage (BD) is launching a new equine welfare plan as the core of its strategy for the next few years. The sport has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, chief executive Jason Brautigam said at the BD AGM last week, but this will be the catalyst for positive change. The plan will include a designated welfare and officials officer, and BD is considering a formal yellow card warning system for minor offences and increasing the level of reporting for all welfare incidents. Other changes concern entry fees and the calendar.

A new baby

West Midlands Safari Park has welcomed a Grevy’s zebra colt, in what staff said was a major step for the endangered species. Akuna, a 14-year-old mare, gave birth to the healthy foal on 19 October, and both mother and baby are thriving. There are only about 3,000 Grevy’s zebra left in the wild, and the park’s head ungulates keeper Lisa Watkins said: “Every birth is important.” She added: “We are all over the moon with the safe arrival of a Grevy’s zebra foal after what has been a long wait.”

British win

In this week’s international showjumping round-up, Robert Whitaker and the superstar stallion Vermento win the Helsinki World Cup leg, and Rodrigo Pessoa and Major Tom take the Washington qualifier. Robert was delighted with the “amazing” 11-year-old, bred by his father John by John’s great ride Argento, and Rodrigo cited his 11-year-old gelding’s newfound level of relaxation and maturity for his win.

