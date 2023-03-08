A daughter for Charlotte Dujardin and other things the horse world is talking about





Baby Dujardin

Charlotte Dujardin and her fiancé Dean Golding welcomed their daughter Isabella Rose on Monday morning (6 March). A spokesman for Charlotte yesterday said the baby girl was “already surrounded by immense love and excitement from Charlotte, Dean and their families”.

Purr Vrieling

There was an unexpected guest in the main arena at the Longines Global Champions Tour in Doha at the weekend. At the first fixture of 2023, a black cat was spotted cantering around, and even jumping a couple of fences – and it got a round of applause from the crowd as it eventually left the ring.

Lost in a good book

World Book Day may have passed but that’s no reason not to keep celebrating the best horsey reads, and with the Cheltenham Festival approaching (13-16 March), we’ve picked out books for all racing fans – from those who are completely new to the world of horse racing, to those who have been avidly following the sport for years.

