



Check out the list of big winners who shone on the second day of showing at the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Robert and Sarah Walker took both spots in the ridden hunter championship with Rob and Jill Day’s View Point reigning over Sarah and Chief Whip. Eve Duggan’s Withymoor Damsel and Leon King topped the small hunter class.

Read the full report from the the seriously competitive hunter championship as well as the top six results from each class

The Connemara mare Skaergaardens Delicious Love trotted her way to the Horse & Hound mountain and moorland in-hand supreme title. Reserve was the Kiley family’s Welsh section A Idyllic Guinevere.

Alice Homer won her second class of the show after she took the four-year-old hunter class riding Bloomfield President. Jayne Ross and Ellie Harper’s Wall Street impressed the judges on route to the novice hunter title. Amanda Picilo and Carol Taylor’s five-year-old home-bred Up With The Lark son Dare To Dream won the novice hacks. Sarah Walker rode the stunning lightweight contender Red Butler to clinch the novice cob accolade in a quality field of top names.

The lightweight cob class and section championship went to Vicky Smith and Bling Cobsby who reigned over Allister Hood and Our Cashel Blue. Leading heavyweight was Janay Leeman aboard her own Randalstown Top Notch.

Read how Blings Cobsby beat legendary Our Cashel Blue to the cob championship

Sarah Walker rode Miranda Wallace’s Forgelands Hyde Park to clinch the hack accolade, standing over Jordan Cook and Cindy Dilasser’s Stanley Grange Lady Eleanor.

Find out why Sarah had to jump on board the horse she’d never ridden in the ring before

