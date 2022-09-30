A British rising star’s exciting new ride, essential rug hacks, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Another exciting ride for British rising star

The Pidgley family have welcomed home Vamos Amigos, the horse who Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour rode to team gold and double individual silver at the World Dressage Championships. The Vitalis gelding will now be campaigned by Britain’s Annabella, who has trained with Cathrine for several years. Vamos joins the double Olympic bronze medallist Gio as part of Annabella’s growing string, alongside the nine-year-old mare Espe, who also spent several years with Cathrine before returning to the Pidgleys earlier this year, and Annabella’s 2021 junior Europeans double silver medallist Sultan Des Paluds. Annabella, 17, said she is looking forward to getting to know Vamos Amigos under Cathrine’s watchful eye.

2. H&H’s cover star Capels Hollow Drift

The 11-year-old ride of Tom Jackson has shone on the British five-star circuit this year. The pair were runners-up at Burghley earlier this month, just four months after they made their Badminton debut, where they were 16th. Capels Hollow Drift started his career with Georgie Campbell, before Tom took over the ride in 2018. “We’ve been working quite hard for a while, and I do hope that a lovely horse like him can keep progressing and get us closer to team selection,” said Tom.

3. Really useful rug hacks

As the temperature drops and the dark nights draw closer, thoughts might already be turning to winter rugs. Most equestrians dread heaving wet rugs across the yard, or trying to get them dry in freezing conditions, so we have rounded up some of our readers’ best rug hacks. From the generous use of mane and tail conditioner, to keeping supplies of cable ties and dental floss – check out our top 17 tips to make your life a little bit easier this winter.

