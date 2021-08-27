79-year-old former jockey to dust off his silks for racing comeback





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A 79-year-old former jockey is dusting off his silks as he returns to the track for charity.

Colin Moore will ride his own 11-year-old racehorse Ballyrath, trained by Heidi Brookshaw, in the Newmarket Town Plate on Saturday (28 August) and hopes to raise £2,000 for the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Colin rode under Rules in the 1950s and 1960s, then became a labourer, and later set up a steelfixing business.

“I’ve always had horses and have kept riding out for different yards over the years. I haven’t missed a year yet,” he told H&H.

“I still love it. I wouldn’t do it if I wasn’t capable, and it keeps me fit.”

Four years ago he was offered “Raffa”, who was based at the stable of Nigel Twiston-Davies and had been sidelined with a hock injury. The gelding’s record included a win under Sam Twiston-Davies at Leicester in 2016, and point-to-point victories including the Grimthorpe Gold Cup in 2019 under Huw Edwards.

“He was turned out with about 20 horses and was boss of the field. We couldn’t catch him to start with but eventually Heidi got hold of him,” said Colin.

“Thankfully the injury has never caused him any issues. He’s a really good horse, if the ground is soft he’s a real stayer. He stays better than me!”.

Colin and Raffa took part in the Newmarket Town Plate in 2019 and were fourth.

“It was cancelled last year because of Covid and I said I didn’t want to go out on fourth. Myself and my horse have stayed fit so I thought we would have another go at it this year. It might be our last year but we will see how we get on,” he said.

“It’s a great crowd and I’m looking forward to it. I’m feeling a bit more pressure this time round as we’ve got more people coming to watch. All the memories are coming back, my valet, Phil Taylor, is the grandson and son of my valets Pat and Phil Taylor from my racing days.”

Colin originally hoped to raise £500 for the Injured Jockeys Fund. The total now stands at £1,700 and he hopes to break the £2,000 mark.

“For me there was no other charity – it had to be the Injured Jockeys Fund,” he said. “I came out of racing unscathed but I have a few jockey friends who have been injured in the past and I saw this as a great opportunity to support the charity. The charity has invited my wife Theresa and I down on Friday to show us around which will be nice.”

To donate visit Colin’s JustGiving page.

You might also be interested in:

<em>Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy <a href=”https://subscribe.horseandhound.co.uk/az-magazines/34207246/horse-and-hound-subscription.thtml?j=XHH”>the magazine delivered</a> to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our <a href=”https://www.horseandhound.co.uk/hhplus”>online service</a> that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.</em>