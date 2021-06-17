£6,500 trailer to be raffled off for £1 after winner failed to claim prize





Prizes including a £6,500 trailer that went unclaimed by their original winners are being raffled off for £1 charity tickets.

Harry Hall has announced that all the unclaimed prizes from its recent golden ticket promotion will be part of the raffle, in aid of the company’s charity partners the Horse Trust, Brooke and the Riding for the Disabled Association.

Golden tickets were sent to everyone who shopped at Harry Hall between 15 March and 3 May, the winning tickets selected at random. The company launched an appeal to find the mystery winners, who each had 30 days to claim their prize, repeatedly urging customers to check their tickets, but prizes worth nearly £7,000 remained unclaimed after 30 days since the final draw.

These include the new Cheval Liberte Horse Trailer, with a year’s Harry Hall trailer insurance, a horse and rider Protechmasta wardrobe worth over £500, shopping vouchers and NAF products.

“We have some amazing prizes waiting to go — someone will win a brand-new trailer for just £1,” said Harry Hall managing director Liz Hopper. “What better way to raise additional cash for our three wonderful charity partners than to sell raffle tickets for the unclaimed prizes?”

Raffle tickets can be bought online by anyone until midnight on 21 June. Tickets cost £1 and all the money will go to charity.

Harry Hall is also doubling its regular donations during May and June 2021. Anyone joining the Harry Hall One Club, taking out a new insurance policy or shopping on the Harry Hall website will trigger a double donation of 10p to the charity fund, and customers have the option also to donate at checkout.

The draw for the raffle will take place on 22 June and the winners will be contacted.

