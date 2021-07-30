6 things you need to know about today’s Olympic eventing dressage: from hard luck stories to a veteran 15.1hh and a young rider who impressed…





The Olympic eventing dressage phase of the competition in Tokyo is well underway, and at the end of day one, here are six things you need to know about how today’s action unfolded…

Oliver Townend got Britain off to a flying start at the Tokyo Olympics today (30 July). Riding Ballaghmor Class (pictured), the pair scored 23.6 to lead the first phase of day one.

The British team hold the gold spot too, with the Swedish team in second and Japan in third.

Britain’s second team rider, Laura Collett, sits in fourth at this stage of the competition with London 52.

Horse & Hound’s horse of the day is the amazing 20-year-old Tayberry, who is the oldest horse in the competition.

Our rider of the day is the youngest competitor in the Tokyo Olympic eventing, Lea Siegl.

Plus, find out what some of the world’s top riders think of the cross-country course they will face in the next phase of this competition.

You might also be interested in:

‘I’d by lying if I said I didn’t feel any pressure’: Asian Games medallist shakes up Olympic eventing dressage top 10 with stellar debut ‘Riding at the Olympics with my amazing horse is really cool’: Sweden’s chances boosted in Olympic eventing dressage Tales from Tokyo: the one-eyed horse who ‘looked like a meatball’ Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.