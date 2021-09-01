5 things the horse world is talking about right now: Wednesday 1 September 2021





1. How good Burghley’s replacement, Bicton, is going to be this week

Burghley’s are tough shoes to fill, but when the historic five-star cancelled earlier this year the industry cried out for a replacement event in the UK in the week it would have been held. Step forward Bicton, the answer to these prayers, who are running the first five-star on British soil since Burghley 2019. Only 5,000 spectators can go, and they can expect a cracking view of some of the best horses in the business.

What to expect from Burghley replacement Bicton

2. Who is going to win medals at this week’s showjumping Euros?

Having just recovered from Ben Maher’s extraordinary performance in Tokyo on Explosion W, all eyes now turn to Riesenbeck, Germany, where the European Showjumping Championships take place this week. It’s a young, exciting British team taking part, including Emily Moffitt, who some felt was robbed of an Olympic place, and Joe Stockdale, whose late father Tim had high expectations of this particular horse, Equine America Cacharel.

The horses and riders to watch are…

3. Natasha Baker’s powerful message following her Paralympic success

Triple Tokyo Paralympic medallist Natasha Baker shared a passionate message following her medal-winning freestyle performance, saying: “Everybody is different. Everybody has strengths, everybody has weaknesses. In the past, it’s just been brushed under the carpet – people are too scared to confront people with disabilities, they don’t know how to approach us and this is such an incredible platform to spread that message from.”

What Natasha had to say

4. The tragic news of four horses dying in a traffic accident

The horse world is still in shock, and mourning, following the deaths of four event horses last week when a lorry collided with a broken down horsebox. The horses, including Nick Gauntlett’s four-star stallion Party Trick, were on their way to Blair Horse Trials when the lorry broke down and this devastating accident occurred at the side of the road.

Four horses die in lorry collision following breakdown

5. The fairytale of the rescue pony who became a champion

A Welsh section C pony who was described as a “hat rack” when she was rescued by the RSPCA in 2019 landed the supreme accolade at Equifest last week. When she was found during the rescue mission Olive was neglected, very malnourished and covered in lice. Today she looks the picture of health.

How this rescue pony triumphed against the odds

