3 things the horse world is talking about today: Friday 1 October 2021

Modern pentathlon is in a “dangerous” position, and will have to take action to stay in the Olympics, according to former medallist Kate Allenby, who won bronze at the 2000 Games. Kate believes sport leaders have let horses and riders down with “systemic, constant downgrading” of the riding element in the competition, and that this ultimately resulted in distressing scenes in Tokyo. “In 1996, they changed the sport from five days to a one-day format,” she said. “To qualify for the final at major championships, you had to be in the top 32, and in 1994, they removed the riding from the semi-final because of costs. Until then, everyone rode, so the message was that the other events are more important. But also, that means you have athletes who went to major competitions but never ride until the Olympics.”

2. What is happening when at HOYS

The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is back next week after it was cancelled in 2020 owing to Covid. This year it takes place from Wednesday 6 October until Sunday 10 October at the NEC in Birmingham. There have been a couple of changes, and the schedule is as packed as ever.

3. Those riders tackling the London marathon

Determined equestrians are preparing to tackle the London Marathon on Sunday (3 October) for equine charities and other good causes. Mary King, who turned 60 in June, is taking on the challenge in aid of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. Claire Lomas is taking on her second marathon. Claire, who was paralysed from the chest down in a cross-country fall at Osberton Horse Trials in 2007, will push herself in her wheelchair while wearing full motorcycle leathers, boots and a helmet. In 2012 she completed the marathon over 16 days while wearing a bionic suit. This year Claire is raising funds for disabled children’s charity Whizz-Kidz and aims to complete the 26.2 miles in one day. Good luck one and all!

