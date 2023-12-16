



Last year, Serena Brown travelled from Northern Ireland to cheer her friend Juliana Nelson to victory with Geir Gulliksen in the London International Horse Show mini major – but this year, they swapped places.

Serena, riding Maxmilo, equalled Juliana’s achievement by winning the title, also paired with Geir, and this time Juliana was cheering from the sidelines.

Serena had a tough task to follow; Amy Capper and Laithehill Paisley, partners of Seb Hughes and Colorado Volo, had set a time that looked unbeatable.

But last in Serena jumped her second fence almost sideways, on the 19-year-old “Blackjack”, and pulled off some death-defying turns to thunder home nearly a second ahead.

“I was nervous; I probably just thought I’d go as fast as I possibly could!” 11-year-old Serena said. “It felt amazing, I could hear my friends cheering.”

It was not just 2022 winner Juliana bellowing Serena on; 2021 London International Horse Show mini major winner Cliodhna McEvoy was there in support. All three riders are members of the Iveagh branch of the Pony Club. And the 2016 class winner was also on hand, Annie Gibson, who is Serena’s cousin.

The win made it two from two for Geir, who this year rode 10-year-old gelding Nand van ‘t Bergske.

“She controlled everything,” Geir said of his co-rider.”She idn’t overcook it, and she rode perfectly. It was a deserved win; to come here with this crowd, and there aren’t many people who can say they won here aged 11! William Funnell from the show committee asked if I’d do the class and I think it’s so important to give back to the sport. And I enjoy it.”

