Equestrians are urged to get behind a new petition aimed at improving safety for horses and people on the roads.

Newbury MP Lee Dillon has made the latest move in his ongoing equestrian road safety campaign by creating the national petition and call for evidence.

He is asking people across the country to sign, and share their own experiences of dangerous driving, near misses, collisions and other road-safety incidents involving horses.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

H&H has reported on the efforts Mr Dillon has made since a young racehorse was killed on the roads in his constituency in 2024, including securing a Westminster Hall debate and introducing the Road Traffic (Horse and Rider Safety) Bill to parliament.

“For more than a year, riders, carriage drivers and horse owners from across the country have been telling me about frightening experiences on our roads,” he said. “I’ve taken those voices to parliament, secured a dedicated debate and introduced legislation, but we now need to turn that parliamentary pressure into practical change.”

Mr Dillon cited the latest British Horse Society (BHS) statistics, which showed that there were 2,810 incidents involving horses on British roads last year, 59 horses killed and 86 people injured.

He also cited the updated 2022 Highway Code, which states that horses should be passed at a maximum of 10mph and a minimum two metres’ distance.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This isn't about drivers versus riders,” he said. “Most motorists want to do the right thing. We need to make sure people understand how to pass horses safely and give equestrians a proper voice when road-safety decisions are made.

“That’s why I’m asking people to sign the petition and, importantly, tell me what they have experienced. The more evidence we can take back to Government, the stronger our case for change.”

Mr Dillon is calling for better driver awareness and education, and consideration of equestrian safety in driving standards. He would also like to see more engagement with equestrian organisations and action to reduce incidents.

Among those backing his work are Tinks Walker and her mother Netia; Tinks’ promising event horse Killossery Kaptain (Benny) was fatally injured on the road this year. Tinks, 17, took part in – and won – a BHS charity Flat race at Newbury on 5 November to raise funds for the BHS’s Dead Slow road safety campaign.

“I was riding a young horse on the road for the first time the other day and the cars were passing us so fast,” Tinks told H&H. “They just don’t care, they don’t understand.

“What happened to me shouldn’t have happened to anyone. To me, the law should preserve life, not put it at risk.”

Lee Dillon’s petition: have your say

BHS director of safety Alan Hiscox, who has been leading the Dead Slow campaign for over 10 years, told H&H the BHS is supporting the petition.

“We would encourage everyone to sign this,” he said. “We look forward to working closely with him as he continues his campaign to increase national awareness of equestrian road safety.”

To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website