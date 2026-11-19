Today’s edition of Horse & Hound magazine is one you definitely don’t want to miss – as it’s an Advent calendar too.

For the ninth year running, we have created an extra-special edition of the magazine that’s the perfect double gift for every equestrian – but for the first time, it’s available to buy on Amazon.

This extremely special front cover is beautifully illustrated by Annie Cron, featuring a snowy equestrian scene and 24 doors that open to more festivity – jokes, quotes and interactive fun – which will delight readers every day in December, long after they have read the magazine from cover to cover.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Inside the magazine itself, along with all the news, interviews, columns, reports and vet advice you expect from Horse & Hound every week, you’ll find Christmas gift ideas for every horse owner and rider.

Horse & Hound Special Edition Advent Calendar Issue 2026 £8.99 SHOP NOW

The magazine also takes a nostalgic look at much-loved tackroom items from years gone by – from jute rugs to Witney woollen blankets. Learn the stories of those charming and hilarious veteran horses who are growing old disgracefully – plus some of the world’s top riders share their red-letter days.

Readers will find out all about white horses on hillsides, and discover the history of legend Hurricane Fly, from those who knew the horse best.

H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins said: “This issue, with our now traditional Advent calendar front cover, is one of my favourites of the year.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I hope you thoroughly enjoy using the magazine for its second, decorative purpose long after you’ve read every page. And I hope that each window brings a smile and a little festive cheer each morning before the hard work of horses in winter begins.”