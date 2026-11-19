‘My favourite magazine of the year’: don’t miss the Horse & Hound Advent calendar, on sale now
For the ninth year, the Horse & Hound Advent calendar is featuring on the cover and for 2026 there is another way to get hold of a copy
Today’s edition of Horse & Hound magazine is one you definitely don’t want to miss – as it’s an Advent calendar too.
For the ninth year running, we have created an extra-special edition of the magazine that’s the perfect double gift for every equestrian – but for the first time, it’s available to buy on Amazon.
This extremely special front cover is beautifully illustrated by Annie Cron, featuring a snowy equestrian scene and 24 doors that open to more festivity – jokes, quotes and interactive fun – which will delight readers every day in December, long after they have read the magazine from cover to cover.
Inside the magazine itself, along with all the news, interviews, columns, reports and vet advice you expect from Horse & Hound every week, you’ll find Christmas gift ideas for every horse owner and rider.
The magazine also takes a nostalgic look at much-loved tackroom items from years gone by – from jute rugs to Witney woollen blankets. Learn the stories of those charming and hilarious veteran horses who are growing old disgracefully – plus some of the world’s top riders share their red-letter days.
Readers will find out all about white horses on hillsides, and discover the history of legend Hurricane Fly, from those who knew the horse best.
H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins said: “This issue, with our now traditional Advent calendar front cover, is one of my favourites of the year.
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“I hope you thoroughly enjoy using the magazine for its second, decorative purpose long after you’ve read every page. And I hope that each window brings a smile and a little festive cheer each morning before the hard work of horses in winter begins.”
- To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.