Horse & Hound’s essential guide to worms and worming *H&H Plus*

This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS , H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

Horses can carry a number of different types of worms in their guts. Monitoring a horse’s worm burden and treating cases which have above recommended levels of intestinal parasites is key to maintaining a horse’s good health. A major worm burden can be life-threatening, with potential damage to the gut leading to colic, diarrhoea and other significant on-going problems for the horse, even after the worms have been treated. Young horses tend to be more susceptible to worm-related problems, although horses of all ages can be affected.

Equine worms and worming: Types of worm | Signs | Testing | Treatment | Active ingredients







