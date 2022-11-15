A cottage with six stables, paddocks, all-weather turnout and great hacking all for £625,000





Make your own equestrian nest out of this pretty country cottage in Wiltshire, which is complimented by a stable yard, paddocks, all-weather turnout and idyllic hacking.

Yew Tree Cottage is on the banks of the River Wylye in the village of Bishopstrow, which is in Wylye Valley on the south eastern side of the market town of Warminster. The property has good links with London by train, and the nearby A36 provides ready access to Salisbury and Bath, and to the A303 connecting to London and the West Country.

If hunting is your sport head out, with the South and West Wilts or the Portman.

Want to hit the winter show circuit? Sign up to BSPS Area 11.

Popular equestrian centres within easy reach include West Wilts EC (18 miles), Chard Equestrian (47 miles) and Leyland Court (38 miles).

The Bath & West showground can be found just 40 minutes away from the front door (23 miles).

Cross-country facilities are on offer just over 45 minutes away at Lucknam Park (25 miles) and Mendip Plains (24 miles).

Equine vets are on hand at Pinkham Equine Veterinary and Endell Equine Hospital.

Barbury Horse Trials, held annually in July, is just over an hour away.

The price tag on this well-placed horsey home is £625,000, and you will need to get in touch with the agents, Fox Grant, if you are looking to schedule a viewing.

Is Yew Tree Cottage your dream home? The property has picturesque views north over the Warminster Downs and the location also provides lovely hacking on the outskirts of Warminster town.

The land totals 4.9 acres. Beyond the stables, the chalk-based, free-draining land runs to the south west. It is currently split into several paddocks and the bottom paddock abuts the River Wylye. There is also an all-weather turnout pen.

There are six loose boxes set in an L-shaped yard with a large enclosed concrete front, plus a tack room, feed room and rug room as well as an open-fronted hay store.

The thatched cottage has three bedrooms, living room, kitchen/dining room, larder and a porch, and would benefit from some internal updating. There is potential to extend to the rear, subject to planning permission. The garden is south-facing.

The cosy living room is light and spacious and has a feature fireplace to the front.

