A beautiful farmhouse with stables, arena, gallop, 118 acres, annexe and more





Wyck Hill Farm is located in an elevated position with views across the Cotswolds, a short distance from the market town of Stow-on-the-Wold, which is in the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is located just off the north/south Fosse Way and is accessible to the A40/M40 to London and the A44 Oxford to Worcester east/west trunk road. There are mainline railway stations at Moreton-in-Marsh and Kingham, which service London Paddington, Oxford, Worcester and Hereford.

Wyck Hill Farm has been home to David Bridgewater Racing for many years and has provided the home for a number of winners under Rules. Cheltenham, Stratford, Warwick and Worcester are the most nearby racecourses.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include the Unicorn Centre (1.6 miles), Rectory Farm (21 miles), Hartpury (31 miles) and Prestige (30 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Heythrop, and should you need a vet, the experts at Bourton Vale Equine Clinic are 2.7 miles away.

Wyck Hill Farm is on the market with Savills with a guide price of of £4m. Let’s take a look around…

The racing yard extends to about 40 stables, together with the necessary forage and bedding storage.

The land extends to approximately 118.38 acres and is mostly divided between level electric fenced paddocks providing extensive turnout, steeper fields suitable for summer grazing and a covert, known as Botany Bay, extending to 6.15 acres.

To the east of the property is a four furlong all-weather gallop located on a substantial incline. At the bottom of this gallop is a schooling field and a disused three furlong circular canter.

Wyck Hill Farmhouse comprises a three-bedroom Cotswold stone farmhouse with a kitchen and sitting room with wood burning stove on the ground floor.

There is also a garage, providing a separate boot room/utility.

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

To the south of the property is a substantial Cotswold stone barn. The barn has an additional single storey lean-to, meaning the total footprint of this barn is approximately 968.2 sq. ft.

Located between the farmhouse and Cotswold stone barn, is a one-bedroom annexe with kitchen, living space and bathroom.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.