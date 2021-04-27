A hidden gem set in a private location with a four-bedroom barn conversion, stables, paddocks and plenty of scope for more…





This is a pretty property for an equestrian family, located within the rural village of Woodnesborough in East Kent. If you’re in need of a tranquil home where you’re out of the way, but still in easy reach of the town and active equestrian centres, then this could be the one for you…

The property can be found tucked away behind a former farmstead on a private land. It’s conveniently located within walking or driving distance of the historic Cinque Port town of Sandwich. A mainline station gives access direct to London St Pancras, and the coastal Port of Dover is around 6 miles away with ferries access across the Channel and further along the coast via the A20/M20 is the Channel Tunnel terminal. Canterbury is around 15 miles away.

If you want to hunt you can head out with the East Kent Hunt.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 14.

You are just a 30 minute drive from Chilham Castle, host of regular horse trials.

Other local equestrian centres include: Hogbrook EC (14 miles), Braeside EC (14 miles) and Rooting Street EC (37 miles).

Your local racecourse will be Charing, which hosts point-to-points and is a 45 minute drive away.

Need a vet? Get in touch with East Kent Equine who are located in Deal.

Offered for sale by Equus, this Kentish delight is priced at £1.25m.

Set in 7.5 acres, the property offers flat, well-maintained and well-fenced paddocks for grazing. The stables are set within a field on a concrete base. The land extends away to the rear of the house with gated access to the side of the barn.

The land is currently divided into two smaller paddocks and one large paddock with access gate to farmland and a public footpath running alongside.

The stable block is made up of three loose boxes, one of which is a foaling box. There is also a tack room and the block has power and water access.

Other outbuildings include a detached pole barn with corrugated iron and weather boarding with two electric roller shutter doors and large concrete parking area to the front. This could provide further stabling options or garaging and storage/workshop options.

Outside the house is a lawned area with some pretty flower beds and established trees and shrubs and post-and-rail fencing. Within the front garden is a large garage with electric roller shutter door and a garden shed.

The home is a detached brick-built converted barn believed to date from around the 18th century.

There are several traditional and historical features inside, such as vaulted ceilings, inglenook fireplaces, oak ledge and brace doors and some unique original oak timbers.

The kitchen/breakfast room is dual aspect with beamed ceiling, feature brick wall and quarry floor tiles. It boasts a range of oak wall and floor units, including useful carousel corner cupboards and integrated recycling bins, set around granite worktops, breakfast bar, sink and large four-stove oven.

