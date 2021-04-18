A dream five-bedroom home with 27 stables, arena, gallops and over 96 acres of land…





Woodlands Farm House is situated between the villages of Aldbourne and Ramsbury, approximately five miles from the market town of Hungerford. Just to the north lies the Lambourn Downs, and the hourse sits in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The M4 (junction 14) is approximately six miles away, providing a direct route into Central London or to the West Country. Mainline railway stations can be found at Hungerford and Newbury, giving a direct service to London Paddington taking approximately 64 minutes and 41 minutes, respectively.

Local equestrian centres include Rectory Farm Arena (35 minutes), West Wilts Equestrian Centre (55 minutes) and Cherwell Competition Centre (55 minutes). You will just be over 15 minutes (10 miles) from the array of facilities on offer at Coombelands Equestrian.

Lambourn Equine Vets (eight miles) are just 15 minutes from the front door.

Keep an eye on the diary of the Vine & Craven Hunt if you want to head out with hounds.

This property is on the market with Knight Frank for £3.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Woodlands Farm Stables is a superb equestrian set-up with a large American Barn that houses 27 loose boxes, as well as a secure tack room. There is also a staff room, which in turn leads through to a sitting room, kitchen and shower room.

The majority of the property is permanent pasture with post and rail fencing and turnout paddocks. It covers 96.2 acres in total.

In addition, there is a four furlong Martin Collins Polytrack gallop, numerous grass rides, a horsewalker and lungeing pen as well as an outdoor 60x30m manège, with a Martin Collins Activ Track surface.

In addition, there is a six bay barn and a further barn that is used for storage of machinery but could act as a hay barn.

The property is approached through secure electric gates with ample parking both to the front of the house and next to the stables.

Woodlands Farm House was built in around 2009 and then extended by the current owners. Designed by a local architect and using traditional materials, the property is extremely efficient to run with under-floor heating throughout, and carefully designed windows.

The focal point of the property is the open plan large kitchen/breakfast room, off which is the dining room, drawing room and garden room to the east and the sitting room to the west.

The bedrooms are well laid out over the lower ground floor. In addition, approached from the sitting room via a staircase, is a self-contained one-bedroom annexe with separate front entrance.

Continued below…

There are five bedrooms and three bathrooms in total.

Located a short distance away from the stabling is Woodlands Lodge, which comprises a sitting room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and a boiler room.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free