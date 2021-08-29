



Willow Farm is located in the village of Wixford in Warwickshire. It is eight miles from the market town of Stratford-upon-Avon, which offers direct train services to London, Birmingham,Warwick, Warwick Parkway and Leamington Spa. The central England location of this property means that it has easy access to the Fosse Way, M40, M42, M1 and M6. Leamington Spa is 12 miles away and Banbury 22 miles away. Birmingham International Airport is 26 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include: Featherbed Stables (seven miles), Willicote EC (nine miles) and Swallowfield Equestrian (19 miles). Plus, the fantastic facilities on offer at Onley Grounds are just a 35 minute drive from the front door, where you can also fins Onley Equine Vets too.

If you like your hunting, head out with the the Warwickshire.

Willow Farm is on the market with Fine & Country with price tag of £1.45m. Let’s take a look around…

This property sits in approximately 15 acres, which includes 11 paddocks.

There are five stables plus two larger foaling boxes, as well as a tack room and a horse wash with hot shower.

The equestrian facilities also include a a 50x30m manège and a Dutch barn.

There are two drives to the property, both through electric gates. The front drive provides parking on the drive, while the other brings you to the rear of the property and the equestrian facilities. There is a large rear garden with a paved patio too.

Inside the property you will find a reception hall, cloakroom and a large utility room with Belfast sink and plumbing for a washer and drier. There is a large kitchen/family/dining room area with double Belfast sinks, double ovens, gas hob, microwave, dishwasher, and a centre island.

There is also a woodburning stove and French doors to the patios and gardens beyond, plus a sitting room with another wood burner and French doors to garden.

On the first floor are three bedrooms. The master has an en-suite and fully fitted dressing room, two further double rooms and a family bathroom.

A detached annex houses a kitchenette, shower room, sitting room/bedroom and double garage.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.