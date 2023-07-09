A stone-built family home with six smart stables and outdoor arena in over 10 acres





Whitehouse Farm is near of the village of Bodenham in Herefordshire. The market towns of Hereford (nine miles) and Leominster (eight miles) are nearby and the M50 motorway is a 16-mile journey. There are train stations at Hereford, Leominster and Ledbury, while Birmingham International Airport is 62 miles from the front door.

Local equestrian venues include Hartpury College (25 miles), Prestige Equestrian Centre (33 miles), Kings Equestrian (six miles) and Hill View Arena (21 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Ledbury, South Herefordshire or the Ross Harriers.

If you require a vet, the experts at Belmont Farm & Equine Vets are 13 miles away.

Whitehouse Farm is on the market with Fox Grant for offers in excess of £1.5m. Let’s take a look around…

There is a stable yard of six brick-built stables, including a washdown/solarium, feed rooms and tack room.

To the rear of the stables is a silica sand and fibre arena complete with watering system, floodlights and mirrors. There is also a Monarch horsewalker along with an agricultural barn. There is separate vehicular access to a cottage and the equestrian facilities.

The land, which extends to just over 10 acres, predominantly lies beyond the stables and arena and is divided into paddocks with a small all-weather turnout area to the side of the stables. Further land is just off a lane with former old stables of concrete construction offering potential for a holiday home/annexe, subject to planning.

White House Farm is a stone-built house with five bedrooms. The original property dates to the late 1700s and still retains many original features including exposed beams.

The main entrance leads into reception hall with stairs to the first floor. There are doors leading off to the principal rooms and to a garden room. There is a living room with a wood burning stove and a dining room with exposed beams with a door through to the garden room.

A further door leads through to the family room/study with a second set of stairs to the fifth bedroom and bathroom, making this a potential annexe or teenage suite.

From the kitchen/breakfast room, a door leads through to the living room and double doors to the garden. There is also a utility/boot room and toilet.

Up the main stairs to the first floor, there is a master bedroom and en-suite with three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

