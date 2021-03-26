When snacks are just out of reach and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From the post-Cheltenham buzz to one very excited toddler, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Winning at Cheltenham Festival one day and rolling in the mud the next



A very well deserved guard of honour for Cheltenham heroes Jack Kennedy and Rachael Blackmore at Thurles Racecourse last weekend

And Rachael Blackmore again — winning at Cheltenham one day, waiting at an airport the next



National Hunt jockey Harry Skelton proving he is a Jack of all trades



Just out of reach!



Champion to champion training



“Where there’s muck, there’s luck…”



And our favourite social media post this week is…





Who else gets this excited when they see their horse?



