18 acres, an outdoor arena, 7 indoor stables, solarium and 4-bed house located in a prime horsey area





If you’re looking for a property with exceptional features for both horses and humans, then look no further than Westcote House.

Westcote House is situated in Radway, a picturesque south Warwickshire village located at the base of Edgehill, the site of the historic battle of Edgehill in 1642.

The property also sits within the heart of the Warwickshire Hunt country.

Nearby towns include Banbury, Stratford upon Avon, Warwick and Leamington Spa.

Local equestrian centres include: Onley Grounds EC (22 miles) and Warwickshire EC (37 miles).

Stoneleigh Park (23 miles) hosts regular showing and show jumping fixtures throughout the season.

The NEC, hosts of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), can be found just over 30 minutes from the front door.

If you want to show sign up to BSPS Area 6 or NPS Area XI.

Warwickshire College can be found just 15 minutes from the property, too.

Vets in the area include Onley Equine Vets (22 miles) and Walnut Hill (25 miles).

Racing can be enjoyed at Warwick Racecourse (16 miles).

This handily located home is marketed by the experts at Butler Sherborn, and the price tag is £1.7m, so will you be jumping in the car and heading for a viewing?

The extensive equestrian facilities have been built by the current owners. The lands extends to around 18.21 acres, with the grazing land amounting to 15.63 acres.

One of the main features of the yard is the 40x60m outdoor arena with sand and rubber surface. It is conveniently located right next to the stables and some of the paddocks so you can keep an eye on proceedings while schooling.

The American barn houses seven Monarch stables. Each stable is fitted with rubber mats and external windows.

The building also contains a solarium, wash bays, forage bays and a secure tack room and feed room.

The largest of the fields sits furthest from the yard and is well sheltered by mature hedges and a coppice. Closer to the yard are four smaller fields all with mains water and electric. There is also a covered Monarch five-bay horse walker with fitted rubber flooring.

The house is a four-bedroom property which has been renovated by the current owners to create a family home and a detached double garage with a studio above offering buyers scope to create ancillary accommodation.

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room has a large central island, integrated appliances, gas hob, space for a kitchen table and double doors which open into a large garden room.

The four bedrooms can be found on the first floor. The master bedroom suite has been fitted with wardrobes, a dressing room and a shower room, and the window offers views towards Edgehill.

