Live by the sea in a three-bedroom home, complete with paddocks, stables and an arena…





West Cottage is well set back from Brightlingsea High Street and accessed by a private lane leading to the gated entrance, driveway and parking area. Situated between Colchester and Clacton-on-Sea and on the mouth of the River Colne, Brightlingsea is an Essex coastal town situated a 10-minute drive from Alresford Station with its rail connection to London. The town also offers a beach area and a modern waterfront marina with bar and restaurants.

Local equestrian centres include Wix Equestrian Centre, which is just 11 miles from your door (20 minutes), Codham Park Equestrian, which is 50 minutes away (35 miles) and Frinchingfield Equestrian Centre, which is just under an hour away (38 miles).

Paton & Lee Equine Vets (35 minutes) will be on hand for any veterinary needs and if you like your hunting, head out with the Essex and Suffolk.

This property is on the market with Zoe Napier for offers in excess of £825,000. Let’s take a look around…

The approximate 2.5 acres grounds are in two adjoined sections, the first parcel being mature parkland style gardens with the second parcel for equestrian purposes.

There is a small turn out pen, three stables and tack room and two paddocks. There is an arena too, and a second large storage shed.

There is a gated driveway entrance with parking for four or five vehicles and a double garage. The south-facing gardens include a patio and BBQ area and there is a large lawned area with a fishpond. There is also a summer house with a veranda.

This three-bedroom, character home has an open plan kitchen with extended breakfast room/day room.

There are three double bedrooms, which all face south over the gardens. If required, there could be potential to add a fourth bedroom.

