Welcome home to our Olympic champion and 8 other great bits of social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Olympic highlights to a well-known eventer hacking in central London, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a cool day for the kids at the Ebony Horse Club

Tom McEwen’s eventing team gold medallist and individual silver medallist Toledo De Kerser looks happy to be back in his field after returning home from Tokyo

Laura Collett’s team gold medal-winning mount, London 52, is also very happy to be home

Harry Charles and Romeo 88 sprout wings over the open water in Tokyo

Yeehaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison (@harrisonashton1)

The USA’s Laura Kraut and Jessica Springsteen celebrate winning team silver

A personal favourite, All In (AKA Alan), who won team gold and individual silver for Sweden’s Peder Fredricson, looks happy to be home too

How cute are these hound puppies?

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Welcome home, Explosion W!

