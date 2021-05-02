How about a 6-bedroom manor house with 7 acres, stables, manège and tennis court?





Walton Cardiff Manor is situated in the heart of the Severn Vale on the outskirts of the medieval market town of Tewkesbury. It is 10 miles from both Cheltenham and Gloucester and is located at the heart of the village of Walton Cardiff. This property enjoys views over paddocks and farmland to the south and west and is handily located just 1.5 miles from junction nine of the M5.

Local equestrian centres include Summerhouse, which is just over 20 minutes away, Hartpury (30 minutes) and Rectory Farm (30 minutes).

Three Counties Equine Hospital (six miles) is just 15 minutes from the front door.

Keep an eye on the diary of Cotswold Vale Farmers Hunt if you want to head out with hounds.

This property is on the market with Knight Frank for £1.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Set in a total of seven acres, Walton Cardiff Manor features a range of flexible brick built buildings focusing on a central yard. Currently used as stabling and storage, they could be converted to suit other uses subject to the necessary planning consents. There are a number of stables and an all-weather manège.

The lawns wrap around three sides of the house and outside you will also find a tennis court.

There are mature gardens and, set back from the lane behind wrought iron gates, the driveway sweeps round to the front of the house and to an large area of parking.

Having recently been the subject of a comprehensive programme of refurbishment, the house is naturally very light throughout with comfortable family accommodation, predominantly over two floors.

Care has been taken to modernise what is an historic country house while retaining and enhancing features such as fireplaces in a number of the reception rooms, the tiled floor in the double height reception hall and the number of large sash windows throughout.

In total, this property has four reception rooms, six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

