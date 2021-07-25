Tough track: walk the course for the Queen’s Cup at the Royal International





Ben Townley built a testing track for the big class on the final day of the Royal International Horse Show, the CSI2* Science Supplements BHS Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

It started with an oxer at the top end of the international arena:

After which riders had to turn left to take on the wall at fence two

Then it was left-handed to a triple bar at fence three:

And straight to the white rails at four

Followed by a gallop to the water

Then came a bending line of seven or eight strides to the Prenetics oxer, which caught out a number of combinations

A right-hand turn in front of the arena entrance brought riders to the white gate at fence seven, the top of which clattered to the floor on several occasions

Then it was five strides to the candy-stripe oxer with water tray

A sharp left turn followed to the Science Supplements one-stride double

And straight on to the oxer at 10

A right turn brought riders round to the cream oxer at 11,

Then a straight related distance to the treble at 12

With the Hickstead planks as the last fence

It was a testing course, with faults coming at just about every fence and just seven clears from 47 starters.

