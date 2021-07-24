Could your horse jump this? Walk today’s two-star Royal International course





More than 50 combinations came forward for the Prenetics Castle Stakes, this afternoon’s two-phase CSI2* class at the Prenetics Royal International Horse Show. Come with us to see the fences they had to face…

The 1.35m-1.40m class started on the Devil’s Dyke side of the international arena, with this cream oxer

Then it was left-handed to a big vertical at fence two

And right-handed to a solid square oxer at fence three. These first three caused few problems…

But then came the tricky line of a triple bar at four

Followed by the Prenetics double at fence five; an oxer in

And an upright out. This double caught a few out

As did fence six, on a straight related distance after the double

Fence seven also caused issues; two riders in a row were eliminated for two refusals at this unusual-looking wall, while others had a single refusal or tipped a brick out

Then it was a bending line to a double at fence eight, a vertical in

And an oxer out

Then a related distance to the famous Hickstead planks

The jump-off started after fence nine so all those who had jumped the first phase clear — and for some, it was only these planks they hit — went right-handed to fence 10, the Science Supplements vertical

A bending line followed to the oxer at 11, which fell once or twice

Then it was left-handed back to the Al Shira’aa vertical

Right-handed again to the vertical at 13

And we’re back where we started for the last, another cream oxer at 14

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

