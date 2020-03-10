A Badminton winner, a world champion and two more medallists: 11 top horses enjoying a run at Oasby

The open intermediate sections at Oasby last Friday (6 March) were packed with top horses having an early season spin.

Check out these stars enjoying a run on excellent ground in the sunshine…

Vittoria Panizzon and Chequers Play The Game, a team bronze medallist at the 2017 European Championships, take fifth in OI section L. The horse belongs to Flora Hurrell, Amy and Patricia Lambert and Jan and Peter Price

Pictures by Nico Morgan

Full report from Oasby in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (dated 12 March).

