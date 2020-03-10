Trending:

A Badminton winner, a world champion and two more medallists: 11 top horses enjoying a run at Oasby

The open intermediate sections at Oasby last Friday (6 March) were packed with top horses having an early season spin.

Check out these stars enjoying a run on excellent ground in the sunshine…

Yasmin Ingham and her 2018 young rider team horse Rehy DJ, owned by Sue and Eddie Davies and Janette Chinn, put in a double jumping clear

Vittoria Panizzon and Chequers Play The Game, a team bronze medallist at the 2017 European Championships, take fifth in OI section L. The horse belongs to Flora Hurrell, Amy and Patricia Lambert and Jan and Peter Price

Last year’s Badminton winners Piggy French and Trevor Dickens’ Vanir Kamira. The pair jumped a steady clear across country after a 26.4 dressage and a showjumping clear

Oliver Townend and Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class, who has won Kentucky twice and was a team silver medallist at last year’s European Championships. He was another to run steadily across country, having put in an impressive 22.7 dressage

Andrew Ayres & Svennerstål Eventing AB’s Balham Mist, who has competed at five-star, has a run with Ludwig Svennerstål

James Sommerville and his own and his mother Jennifer’s Talent. This five-star pair starred on the cover of H&H just a few weeks ago, on our 27 February issue

Izzy Taylor and Call Me Maggie May take third in OI section L. Izzy and Sara and Tom Strong’s mare won the CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) at Tattersalls in 2018

Imogen Murray and Aivar Ward and the MS Team’s Ivar Gooden – who were eighth at Badminton and sixth at Burghley last year – land second in OI section L

Hazel Towers and her five-star horse Simply Clover

Bill Levett with his own and Elisabeth Murdoch’s Lassban Diamond Lift. The pair were 15th at Badminton last season

Pictures by Nico Morgan

Full report from Oasby in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (dated 12 March). 

