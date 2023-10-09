A 156-acre farm with house, stables and additional cottage, situated in glorious countryside





If you’ve always fancied owning your own farm, or you’re already an established farmer looking to move, then this magnificent set-up with over 150 acres of land in Northumberland countryside could be the place for you…

Thrunton Lowfield Farm is situated just off the A697 between Longframlington and Powburn. It lies to the South of the River Aln between Northumberland’s National Park and the Northumberland coastline. There are views over the Cheviot Hills.

The nearest local shop is in Glanton just over two miles away, and Powburn (four miles) has a petrol filling station and local store. The market town of Alnwick (seven miles) is easily accessible and provides a full range of shops, services, supermarkets, and leisure facilities.

Hunting in the area is with West Percy, and showing shows are held by BSPS Area 1A.

Local equestrian centres include High Plains EC, Todburn EC and West Moor Farm.

Cross country facilities can be used at Little Whittington, Gloucester Lodge Farm and Alnwick Ford Equestrian.

Equine vets to get in touch with include Robson & Prescott, Bearl Equine Clinic or Alnorthumbria Veterinary Group.

Is eventing your passion? Horse trials are located nearby at Burgham in Morpeth.

Your local county show will be Northumberland County, while pointing is held in Alnwick and in Tranwell.

Offered for sale by GSC Grays, the agents are accepting offers over £2.55m.

Pop on your wellies and see if you could call it home…

Thrunton Lowfield Farm is a productive grassland unit, that extends to about 156.66 acres.

The farm is well-known locally for having grass, even during very dry weather, and for the quality of its livestock. It has also been run as a stud.

Some of the land is suitable for horses. And a cross-country course would look very at home…

There are many useful farm buildings, including an American barn with spacious loose boxes.

There are also a mix of modern cattle courts, general-purpose sheds, traditional stone byres and stores.

The stone range, in part, houses the modern water treatment system from the private spring-fed supply but it offers scope for conversion for a range of uses or for anyone wishing to expand the holiday letting enterprise, subject to planning.

The traditional stone-built farmhouse has recently been extended and now provides family accommodation, including three bedrooms, set across two floors.

At ground level you will find a large farmhouse kitchen, separate dining room, living room, sunroom and a main sitting room.

Swallow’s Rest was built to replace an old 1960’s farm cottage in 2021. It is a detached contemporary building with two bedrooms.

It has a balcony as well as glorious views over the land and the surrounding countryside.

