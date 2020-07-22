{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Three medallists, two Olympic horses and a five-star runner-up: 17 top eventers enjoy a run at Aston-le-Walls

Now that eventing is up and running again, we all love to see top horses and up-and-coming stars flying round the cross-country. And since spectators aren’t currently allowed at British Eventing fixtures due to Covid-19 rules, photos are the next best thing, so we’re delighted to bring you a selection of pictures from Aston-le-Walls last Saturday (18 July).

World champion Ros Canter pilots Annie Makin and Kate James’ Pencos Crown Jewel, who competed at four-star last year with Tom Jackson during Ros’s maternity leave, to fifth in an open intermediate

Heidi Coy and David Ottewell’s Russal Z, who was third in the under-21 open intermediate here and fifth in the national seven-year-old championship last year

Dan Jocelyn riding his own and Panda Christie’s Blackthorn Cruise, who was second in the CCI4*-L at Tattersalls last year and jumped clear across country at Burghley

Kevin McNab finishes on his dressage score with Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam, who was seventh at Pau five-star last year

Felicity Collins with her mother Vicky and Avrina Milton’s RSH Contend Or, a young rider team gold medallist last year

Deirdre Johnston and Jo and James Lambert’s JL Dublin, who was fourth in the CCI4*-S at Bramham last year. He finished 10th in his open intermediate here after third at Aske the previous weekend

Monkeying Around takes a second place for Izzy Taylor, just as he did on his last open intermediate run back in March. He is owned by Izzy and Mark Sartori and was sixth in the CCI4*-S at Burgham last year

Adam Harvey – who was named Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year at last year’s H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF – rides his own Picasso V

Alice Dunsdon and her mother Sarah’s home-bred four-star horse Sambo III

Alex Hua Tian rides Pippa Higgins’ Don Geniro, with whom he was eighth at the 2016 Olympics

Yasmin Ingham and Sandman 7, owned by Sue Davies and Janette Chinn, on their way to third in an open intermediate. This pair were second in the under-25s at Bramham last year and Sandman 7 was a European team silver medallist in 2015 with Pippa Funnell

Sarah Cohen and Springpower, a new ride for her who has competed at five-star under Izzy Taylor. He belongs to Linda Mars and Jeremy and Andrea Brereton

Tom McEwen and Barbara Cooper’s Figaro Van Het Broekxhof, who was second in the five-star at Luhmühlen last year

Tom Joule’s MHS King Joules and Oliver Townend, who were seventh at Kentucky in 2018

Paul Tapner and his own and Angela Scott’s five-star horse Bonza King Of Rouges take third on their first full run since August 2018

James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana takes a second place under Nicola Wilson. This pair were European individual bronze and team gold medallists in 2017

Pictures by Peter Nixon

