Three medallists, two Olympic horses and a five-star runner-up: 17 top eventers enjoy a run at Aston-le-Walls

Now that eventing is up and running again, we all love to see top horses and up-and-coming stars flying round the cross-country. And since spectators aren’t currently allowed at British Eventing fixtures due to Covid-19 rules, photos are the next best thing, so we’re delighted to bring you a selection of pictures from Aston-le-Walls last Saturday (18 July).
Who’s your favourite from our gallery?
World champion Ros Canter pilots Annie Makin and Kate James’ Pencos Crown Jewel, who competed at four-star last year with Tom Jackson during Ros’s maternity leave, to fifth in an open intermediate
Heidi Coy and David Ottewell’s Russal Z, who was third in the under-21 open intermediate here and fifth in the national seven-year-old championship last year
Dan Jocelyn riding his own and Panda Christie’s Blackthorn Cruise, who was second in the CCI4*-L at Tattersalls last year and jumped clear across country at Burghley
Kevin McNab finishes on his dressage score with Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam, who was seventh at Pau five-star last year
Felicity Collins with her mother Vicky and Avrina Milton’s RSH Contend Or, a young rider team gold medallist last year
Deirdre Johnston and Jo and James Lambert’s JL Dublin, who was fourth in the CCI4*-S at Bramham last year. He finished 10th in his open intermediate here after third at Aske the previous weekend
Monkeying Around takes a second place for Izzy Taylor, just as he did on his last open intermediate run back in March. He is owned by Izzy and Mark Sartori and was sixth in the CCI4*-S at Burgham last year
Adam Harvey – who was named Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year at last year’s H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF – rides his own Picasso V
Alice Dunsdon and her mother Sarah’s home-bred four-star horse Sambo III
Alex Hua Tian rides Pippa Higgins’ Don Geniro, with whom he was eighth at the 2016 Olympics
Yasmin Ingham and Sandman 7, owned by Sue Davies and Janette Chinn, on their way to third in an open intermediate. This pair were second in the under-25s at Bramham last year and Sandman 7 was a European team silver medallist in 2015 with Pippa Funnell
Sarah Cohen and Springpower, a new ride for her who has competed at five-star under Izzy Taylor. He belongs to Linda Mars and Jeremy and Andrea Brereton
Tom McEwen and Barbara Cooper’s Figaro Van Het Broekxhof, who was second in the five-star at Luhmühlen last year
Tom Joule’s MHS King Joules and Oliver Townend, who were seventh at Kentucky in 2018
Sarah Bullimore and Reve Du Rouet, who has finished in the top 20 at five-star nine times. He belongs to Chris and Sue Gillespie and Sarah’s husband Brett
Credit: Peter Nixon