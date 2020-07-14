A dun five-star horse, a British champion and an Event Rider Masters winner: 14 photos of top horses flying round Tweseldown

Last Friday at Tweseldown (10 July) marked the first day of British Eventing since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown – and we were thrilled to see some top horses being put through their paces.
Check out our gallery of superstars having a run…
William Fox-Pitt and Amanda Gould’s promising mare Grafennacht, who was second in the British seven-year-old championships last year and fourth in the young horse World Championships at Le Lion d’Angers
Eleanor Hope and Limestone Romeo – last year’s CCI3*-L winners at Blair Castle
Tom McEwen and last year’s British intermediate champion Dreamaway II, owned by Barbara Cooper, who were joint dressage leaders in their section and finished sixth, adding just 8.8 time-faults to their first-phase mark
Tom Crisp and the syndicate-owned five-star campaigner Coolys Luxury – the joint dressage leaders in section G – take the inside line at fence seven over Eric Winter’s cross-country track
Tom Jackson pilots Richard and Sarah Jewson’s Billy Cuckoo, winner of a CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) at Belton in 2018
Isabel English and her five-star ride Feldale Mouse, owned by Sarah English
Suzanne Doggett’s Halltown Harley enjoys his first run since last August’s Tokyo test event, with Georgie Spence. The pair have two wins at four-star level to their names
Harry Meade and Mandy Gray’s Superstition, who won Millstreet Event Rider Masters with Lucy Jackson last year before being sold for Harry to ride. The new partnership won Strzegom CCI4*-L after just a few days’ acquaintance
Flora Harris and Bayano, who won Bramham CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) in 2015 and Blair CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) the following year. The horse belongs to Flora’s mother Caroline and Rebecca Salt
David Doel rides Patsy Mason’s Mr Hiho to fifth place in open intermediate section H. The horse was a junior individual silver medallist with Emily King in 2012, twice a winner at internationals with Oliver Townend and has won and been placed internationally with David
Sarah Way and Dassett Cooley Dun, who were 10th at Pau CCI5* last year. Dassett Cooley Dun belongs to Kate Willis and Mel Pritchard
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Dani Evans riding C Born Fresh Z at Tweseldown.
Credit: Peter Nixon