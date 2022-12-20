



Popular racehorse Thistlecrack was an outstanding staying hurdler before making a name for himself over fences. His win in the prestigious Grade One King George VI Chase at Kempton in December 2016 was the highlight of his chasing career. While racing he won 13 of his 25 starts, amassing £743,651 in prize money, with Tom Scudamore most often seen in the saddle.

The popular bay, who was trained by Dorset-based Colin Tizzard and is owned by John and Heather Snook, started his career by winning the Grade One Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in 2015. He went on to triumph in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, followed by the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot and the Grade Two Sleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January 2016. He also won the Grade One World Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival and the Grade One Stayers’ Hurdle at Aintree in 2016.

Thistlecrack progressed to chasing with aplomb, winning his first four starts over fences, including the King George VI Chase at Kempton. This proved to be his final triumph on the racecourse as his later career was beset by injury problems. He was retired from racing in March 2021 at the age of 13. Colin Tizzard said to the Racing Post at the time: “We’ve had some little issues with him the last few years so we decided to stop riding him and he didn’t deserve to be pushed anymore.”

So, now he is no longer seen racing, what is this crowd-favourite up to?

Thistlecrack is currently ridden by Alice Gaillard, who has been retraining the now 14-year-old to take part in a variety of disciplines, including showing and hunting. He remains in the ownership of John and Heather Snook, who bought him in 2011 as a store (three-year-old) from a Tattersalls sale for €43,000.

“He’s enjoying his retirement,” says Alice. “I’m very lucky to ride him for Heather and John Snook, and he’s living in a home away from home in Dorset. We do all sorts together and he’s a complete gent through and through – he’s the kindest horse to do anything with and I’m very, very lucky.”

