Monbeg Dude: find out what this crowd favourite is up to these days

During his seven-year jump racing career, Monbeg Dude most notably won the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow in January 2013, as well as racking up three Grade Three triumphs at Cheltenham.

Trained by Michael Scudamore for his owners Oydunow – a syndicate of former rugby players Mike Tindall, Nicky Robinson and James Simpson-Daniel – he also produced impressive runs in the Grand National and the 2014 Hennessy Gold Cup, finishing in the placings both times behind winner Many Clouds.

The son of Witness Box was ridden to victory in the Welsh Grand National by Paul Carberry, but was also regularly piloted by trainer Michael’s brother Tom Scudamore.

While racing he won four of his 24 starts under Rules, clocking up £261,997 in the process. His last run was finishing third in the 2015 Grand National at Aintree. So, while he is no longer seen on racecourses, what is this popular horse up to these days?

Now 17 years old, Monbeg Dude retired to the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, which is home to Mike and his eventing wife Zara Tindall, after he sustained a tendon injury in his final race. Here, he spent time with Zara’s former top horse, Toytown.

Since recovering from this injury, Monbeg Dude has been ridden by Jade Steinsdorfer. They enjoy hunting regularly with the VWH and team chasing, graduated from novice to open team chases during their first season together.

Monbeg Dude was one of six finalists in the 2023 Ri-Dry Clothing Racing to Hunting Challenge, organised by Retraining of Racehorses (RoR). He also took part in the Silver Spur hunt race, finishing third in 2021.

