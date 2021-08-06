‘This is your gold medal’ and 11 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Olympic highlights to a welcome return of a superstar, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Team Olympic gold medal-winning German dressage rider Dorothee Schneider got a hero’s welcome home…

…As did her team-mate and individual gold medal winning dressage rider, Jessica Von Bredow Werndl



Laura Collett’s team gold medal-winning mount, London 52, looks chuffed to bits with his efforts

Olympic eventing individual gold medallist, Julia Krajewski, arrives back in her native Germany…

…And her team rolled out the red carpet for her winning horse, known as ‘Mandy’ at home, hence the music!

Go Team GB!

You can feel all the love here – Ben Maher’s individual Olympic gold medal-winning mount, Explosion W, in the prize-giving with his groom, Cormac.

Current European showjumping champion, Clooney, is very much enjoying his time in Tokyo with his Swiss rider Martin Fuchs.

Charlotte Dujardin with Gio and Valegro, her two Olympic superstars…

…And here is Gio going out in the field for the first time after his successful trip to Tokyo

And here is National Hunt mega mare, Honeysuckle, arriving back into training at Henry De Bromhead’s after her summer holiday

But our favourite social media post this week is…

GOLD!

