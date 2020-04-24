Think you know your British competition venues? Try our emoji quiz….

Do you consider yourself a well-travelled equestrian competitor? Do you pride yourself on your ability to recite directions to any show centre in the country, or your in-depth knowledge of which venue provides the best stabling/warm-up arena/on-site bar/chips?

Well, to give you a bit of light relief in these tough times, we have created another emoji quiz for you to get your teeth into. Listed below are the names of 18 British event venues and racecourses, depicted in emoji form. To help you out if you get stuck, we’ve included the county they are located in – how many can you identify?

1. 🍓🚜

Clue: located in Buckinghamshire

2. 🆕🛒

Clue: located in Suffolk

3. ⬆️🌲

Clue: located in Cornwall

4. 🏸

Clue: located in Gloucestershire

5. ⛰️🌹

Clue: located in Scotland

6. 🖼️🏠

Clue: located in Staffordshire

7. 📊🍓

Clue: located in Wiltshire

8. 🚢👑

Clue: located in Yorkshire

9. ☀️🏠

Clue: located in Gloucestershire

10. 🔑 🅾️

Clue: located in Bedfordshire

11. 🆕🍓

Clue: located in Berkshire

12. 💬💰

Clue: located in Derbyshire

13. 🇳🇱🎓

Clue: located in Cornwall

14. 🤘🍖

Clue: located in Leicestershire

15. 🐚🔟🍖

Clue: located in Gloucestershire

16. ➕🏋️‍♂️

Clue: located in Buckinghamshire

17. 🐟🍖🏞️

Clue: located in Essex

18. 🚴‍♂️🏋️

Clue: located in Devon

Answers

Find out how many you got right, and let us know your score!

1. Bury Farm

2. Newmarket

3. Tall Trees

4. Badminton

5. Rockrose

6. Field House

7. Barbury

8. Port Royal

9. Summerhouse

10. Keysoe

11. Newbury

12. Chatsworth

13. Duchy College

14. Rockingham

15. Cheltenham

16. Addington

17. Codham Park

18. Bicton

