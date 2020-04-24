Think you know your British competition venues? Try our emoji quiz….

Do you consider yourself a well-travelled equestrian competitor? Do you pride yourself on your ability to recite directions to any show centre in the country, or your in-depth knowledge of which venue provides the best stabling/warm-up arena/on-site bar/chips?
Well, to give you a bit of light relief in these tough times, we have created another emoji quiz for you to get your teeth into. Listed below are the names of 18 British event venues and racecourses, depicted in emoji form. To help you out if you get stuck, we’ve included the county they are located in – how many can you identify?
1. 🍓🚜
Clue: located in Buckinghamshire
2. 🆕🛒
Clue: located in Suffolk
3. ⬆️🌲
Clue: located in Cornwall
4. 🏸
Clue: located in Gloucestershire
5. ⛰️🌹
Clue: located in Scotland
6. 🖼️🏠
Clue: located in Staffordshire
7. 📊🍓
Clue: located in Wiltshire
8. 🚢👑
Clue: located in Yorkshire
9. ☀️🏠
Clue: located in Gloucestershire
10. 🔑 🅾️
Clue: located in Bedfordshire
11. 🆕🍓
Clue: located in Berkshire
12. 💬💰
Clue: located in Derbyshire
13. 🇳🇱🎓
Clue: located in Cornwall
14. 🤘🍖
Clue: located in Leicestershire
15. 🐚🔟🍖
Clue: located in Gloucestershire
16. ➕🏋️♂️
Clue: located in Buckinghamshire
17. 🐟🍖🏞️
Clue: located in Essex
18. 🚴♂️🏋️
Clue: located in Devon
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Equine superstar emoji quiz — how many can you get right?
Settle down with a cup of tea — or a glass of wine — and see if you can identify
Horse & Hound special offer: 6 issues for £6 or a free digital issue
If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription
Think you could pass your Pony Club ‘C’ test? Take this quiz to find out…
Can you remember all you need to know to pass your Pony Club C test? Put yourself to the test
Answers
Find out how many you got right, and let us know your score!
1. Bury Farm
2. Newmarket
3. Tall Trees
4. Badminton
5. Rockrose
6. Field House
7. Barbury
8. Port Royal
9. Summerhouse
10. Keysoe
11. Newbury
12. Chatsworth
13. Duchy College
14. Rockingham
15. Cheltenham
16. Addington
17. Codham Park
18. Bicton
Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.
We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.