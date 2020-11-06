The 2020 eventing season quiz: do you know your winners, your super sires and your five-star first-timers?

This may have been a short eventing season, but there’s still been plenty of action since sport re-started in July. How well do you remember it all? Are you a 2020 eventing season expert? Take our quiz to find out…

What’s your favourite memory of this year’s eventing season? Write to us at hhletters@futurenet.com – the writer of the letter of the week wins a bottle of Champagne Taittinger.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find out more about getting the magazine delivered to your door every week.