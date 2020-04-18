Equine superstar emoji quiz — how many can you get right?

There’s nothing quite like a good quiz to help keep us occupied during these tough times, and since our last emoji quiz proved so popular, we’ve brought you another. Settle down with a cup of tea — or a glass of wine — and see if you can identify these famous horses, depicted by emojis. They include sporting legends as well as current superstars, from various disciplines…
We’ve includud some handy hints to help you along the way, so there’s no excuse for peaking at the answers below. Good luck and enjoy!
1. 🏜️💐
Clue: a much-loved grey
2. ❌❌❌
Clue: an Olympic gold medallist for Britain
3. 👆👑
Clue: a royal equine partner
4. 💰⬇️
Clue: an eventing hero of the 1980s
5. 👶🤢🍑
Clue: a record-breaker in the world of dressage
6. 🚶
Clue: a pint-sized superstar
7. 🐆✉️
Clue: an Olympic showjumper and popular sire
8. 🔔🌹
Clue: the holder of multiple dressage titles
9. 🦁❤️
Clue: an Olympic silver medallist for Britain
10. 🔥
Clue: a true legend of the dressage world
11. 🇳🇴
Clue: a retired eventer with numerous titles to his name
12. ⛰️😇👨🎶
Clue: a great British Olympic prospect
13. 📚🐻
Clue: an Olympic gold medallist for New Zealand
14. 🤴🇬🇧
Clue: a British-bred Olympia winner
15. 🇳🇱🥇
Clue: a stalwart of the British dressage team in the late 1980s
16. 💎🔀
Clue: considered by many to be the greatest showjumper of all time
17. 💃🐺🐺
Clue: a former winner with one of Britain’s most beloved riders
18. 💕🔮
Clue: a current top showjumper
How did you get on? Check out the answers below…
ANSWERS
1. Desert Orchid
2. Tripple X
3. High Kingdom
4. Priceless
5. Totilas
6. Stroller
7. Jaguar Mail
8. Bella Rose
9. Lionheart
10. Bonfire
11. Oslo
12. Mount St John Freestyle
13. Ready Teddy
14. Duke Of Britain
15, Dutch Gold
16. Gem Twist
17. Dances With Wolves
18. Hearts Destiny
