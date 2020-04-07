The ultimate emoji quiz — can you name these equine greats?

Do you know your Grand National winners from your eventing champions and your Hickstead Derby victors?

Whether you’re a Mastermind marvel, a champion of The Chase, a Countdown boffin or just an all-round horsey nerd, we hope you’ll enjoy working out the names of these famous horses — both past and present — spelt out for you in emojis (with some handy clues just in case you do get stuck along the way).

Yes, it’s time to grab a cuppa, put your feet up and pit your wits against your friends in Horse & Hound’s emoji quiz. Will you score full marks? Let us know how you all get on!

1. Clue: Won team gold at the 1952 Olympics

🦊👀

2. Clue: eventing stallion

🌶⏰

3. Clue: dual Grand National winner

🐯🙄

4. Clue: Carl Hester’s Olympic mount

💉 🔪

5. Clue: Ben Maher’s super grand prix victor

💥 🇼

6. Clue: 2010 Rolex Kentucky winner

😎🗻

7. Clue: double Olympic gold medallist

⭐️👉🏼 🌟

8. Clue: event horse who represented Australia at the 2012 Olympics

😊 ⏱⏱

9. Clue: triple Grand National winner

🔴🥃

10. Clue: won back-to-back European championships

🏆 ⛰

11. Clue: Ginny Elliott’s 1987 European champion

🌃 🎩

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Could you pass your Pony Club C+ test? Prove it with this quiz… Can you remember all you need to know to pass your Pony Club C+ test? Put yourself to the test Horse & Hound special offer: 6 for £6 or a free digital issue If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

12. Clue: US champion racehorse

🌊 🍪

13. Clue: Robert Whitaker’s grand prix horse

🐱 🚶‍♀️

14. Clue: winner of the 2017 London leg of the Global Champions Tour with Scott Brash

👋♾️

How do you think you scored? It’s time to check your answers below:

ANSWERS:

1. Foxhunter

2. Chilli Morning

3. Tiger Roll

4. Nip Tuck

5. Explosion W

6. Cool Mountain

7. Big Star

8. Happy Times

9. Red Rum

10. Supreme Rock

11. Night Cap

12. Seabiscuit

13. Catwalk

14. Hello Forever

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.