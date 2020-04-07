The ultimate emoji quiz — can you name these equine greats?

Do you know your Grand National winners from your eventing champions and your Hickstead Derby victors?
Whether you’re a Mastermind marvel, a champion of The Chase, a Countdown boffin or just an all-round horsey nerd, we hope you’ll enjoy working out the names of these famous horses — both past and present — spelt out for you in emojis (with some handy clues just in case you do get stuck along the way).
Yes, it’s time to grab a cuppa, put your feet up and pit your wits against your friends in Horse & Hound’s emoji quiz. Will you score full marks? Let us know how you all get on!
1. Clue: Won team gold at the 1952 Olympics
🦊👀
2. Clue: eventing stallion
🌶⏰
3. Clue: dual Grand National winner
🐯🙄
4. Clue: Carl Hester’s Olympic mount
💉 🔪
5. Clue: Ben Maher’s super grand prix victor
💥 🇼
6. Clue: 2010 Rolex Kentucky winner
😎🗻
7. Clue: double Olympic gold medallist
⭐️👉🏼 🌟
8. Clue: event horse who represented Australia at the 2012 Olympics
😊 ⏱⏱
9. Clue: triple Grand National winner
🔴🥃
10. Clue: won back-to-back European championships
🏆 ⛰
11. Clue: Ginny Elliott’s 1987 European champion
🌃 🎩
12. Clue: US champion racehorse
🌊 🍪
13. Clue: Robert Whitaker’s grand prix horse
🐱 🚶♀️
14. Clue: winner of the 2017 London leg of the Global Champions Tour with Scott Brash
👋♾️
How do you think you scored? It’s time to check your answers below:
ANSWERS:
1. Foxhunter
2. Chilli Morning
3. Tiger Roll
4. Nip Tuck
5. Explosion W
6. Cool Mountain
7. Big Star
8. Happy Times
9. Red Rum
10. Supreme Rock
11. Night Cap
12. Seabiscuit
13. Catwalk
14. Hello Forever
