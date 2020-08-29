7 things to do with your horse this Bank Holiday weekend

If you’re searching for some equestrian entertainment that involves your horse this Bank Holiday weekend, H&H is on hand for some inspiration...

Get competing

If you’re really missing the competitive side of riding your horse, why not take part in an online show from the comfort of your own yard? Since the coronavirus pandemic, a variety of online competitions have popped up, allowing you to put your hard work and training to the test against other riders.

The format usually involves you uploading pictures or videos or simply emailing them to the show organiser, where they will be judged.

Check out Online Horse Showing and Horse Shows Online for some inspiration.

Tune in

If you’re particularly missing out on going to watch your favourite discipline in person, the second best thing is to tune in online, with many events now being live streamed. This weekend, don’t miss Bank Holiday competition from Wellington International Horse Trials, via Horse & Country TV online. The exciting cross-country action will be shown on Sunday and Monday (30-31 August).

Over the next few days, they are also showing the competition from the British Show Pony Society Summer Championships and dressage from the Bury Farm Equestrian Village High Profile Show. Any racing fans can settle down on the sofa with live action courtesy of ITV Racing from Goodwood, Windsor, Newmarket and Perth over the weekend.

Happy hacking

We have all had to contend with tropical thunderstorms recently, but if the sun does make an appearance over this Bank Holiday weekend, why not box-up your horse and go for a scenic hack with friends and make the most of the countryside on our doorstep? Now that many pubs have reopened, why not make a pitstop halfway to quench your thirst (but remember pre-booking may be required).

Enjoy some cross-country

We probably all celebrated when cross-country facilities began to reopen following lockdown and we could get back out doing the fun stuff with our horses again. Make the most of the extra day off work, book into a training facility near you and dust off the cobwebs.

Fancy a lesson?

Most riders used lockdown to polish up skills and focus primarily on their horse’s training. Now lessons can be undertaken once again, you can get back onto the phone to your trainer and squeeze in a last-minute lesson this weekend, or have a search for clinics happening this weekend – you might be lucky and there might be some drop-outs.

Shampoo and blow dry

A long weekend is also the perfect time to perhaps give your horse a bit of a makeover. Why not get a warm bucket and sponge and treat him to a shampoo, plus a mane-and-tail trim? He might not be best pleased during his bath, but I’m sure he’ll be thanking you after…

Online training

If you still have training on your mind but don’t feel comfortable going out and about quite yet, you can access online training which will really help you regain some focus. Check out some videos on YouTube for some handy inspiration.

