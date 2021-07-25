Take a look at this 4-bed property complete with 6 acres and 9 stables…





The Stables is located in Eastoft, a village in North Lincolnshire, situated within the Isle of Axholme. It is three miles north east of Crowle, located off the A161. The property has good accessibility to major road and rail links for commuters. London is approximately a one-hour 30min train journey from Doncaster, which can be reached by car in approximately 37 minutes from the property.

Local equestrian centres include Oakley Equestrian Centre, which is just four miles from your door (eight minutes), Thorpe Meadows, which is just four minutes away (two miles) and Epworth, which is 20 minutes away (11 miles).

The Minster Equine Veterinary Practice (35 minutes) will be on hand for any veterinary needs and if you like your hunting, head out with the Brocklesby.

This property is on the market with Rural Scene with a guide price of £650,000. Let’s take a look around…

In total, this property has nine stables split between three different yards. There is a U-shaped stable block with four stables, a timber stable block with two stables, plus three more stables with two adjoining store rooms, which are ideal for feed/tack rooms).

In all, The Stables sits in six acres and features six paddocks, which are fairly level and some of which have been utilised for a hay crop in the past.

There is a cold store with air-conditioning unit, previously used for meat storage but currently utilised as a feed store and a Portacabin ideal for use as a home office, with kitchenette and WC.

Double gates from the road lead onto a driveway up to the front of the house and on to a double garage. To one side there is a lawned garden, a timber garden shed and a workshop/store with power. To the rear there is a well-established garden with a variety of trees and shrubs, and a pond.

The four-bedroom property is entered via the utility room, and a stable door leads to a galley kitchen, which has a range of fitted units with a four-ring gas hob, integrated Bosch oven and grill, microwave and fridge/freezer.

Off to one side is a cloakroom/boot room, and off this is a shower room with a shower cubicle, wash hand basin, heated towel rail and WC.

From the kitchen, steps lead up to the dining room which has double doors to the conservatory.

An inner hallway has stairs to the first floor and a door to bedroom three, which is currently utilised as a gym.

There is also a dining room and a reception room/study with a log burner.

A rear hallway leads on to a master bedroom with double doors opening onto the garden, a walk-in wardrobe with a range of storage, and an en-suite with a double shower cubicle, wash hand basin and WC.

There is a family bathroom has a bath with shower over, wash hand basin in vanity unit and WC.

On the first floor, bedroom four is currently utilised as a music room.

