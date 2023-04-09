An 18th Century home with arena, six stables, horse walker, 12 acres and more





The Paddock is surrounded by Somerset countryside, yet is only four miles from the city of Bristol, two miles from the M5 motorway and seven miles from Bristol International Airport. Local amenities can be found in Nailsea, just over three miles away, with various pubs, restaurants and bars all within easy reach.

Local equestrian centres include David Broome Event Centre (23 miles), Chard Equestrian Centre (57 miles), Leyland Court Equestrian Centre (12 miles), Mendip Plains (18 miles) and Kings Sedgemoor (31 miles).

Vets are on hand at B&W Equine Vets less than two miles down the road, and if you like your hunting, head out with the West and Barnwell Harriers or the Mendip Farmers.

The Paddock is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

Equestrian facilities include six stables, tack room, a barn, field shelters, several paddocks, a horsewalker and outside arena.

This property sits in 12 acres.

Outside are several outbuildings including a double garage with a large workshop behind. There is also an outside cloakroom and a potting shed to the rear garden.

The gardens are private with views of the nearby fields and woodlands. There is a paved terrace alongside the house, with a 150-year-old wisteria across the rear of the property.

The house dates back to the 18th Century and combines modern convenience with period charm. Every window enjoys a country view or outlook over the gardens and arena.

Inside, the property has five reception rooms, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Features include flagstone and wooden flooring, diamond lead glass windows with painted timber frames, traditional thumb latch doors and feature fireplaces.

The home includes a study, snug with log burner and stable door, family room, a large sitting room with inset fire and separate dining room – both with French doors opening out to the rear gardens.

Two cloakrooms service the two entrance halls, while a utility room sits neatly behind the kitchen.

The hub of the house is the kitchen, hand crafted with Shaker-style units, exposed wooden beams, marble countertops and a curved island providing a breakfast bar. Bi-folding doors extend the living space on to a south-west facing terrace.

Upstairs are five well-sized bedrooms, with en-suite shower rooms to the principle and guest suite. There is also a fitted family bathroom with separate bath and shower cubicle.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.