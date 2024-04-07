



The Old Rectory is a well-presented family home, with stables and a swimming pool in a rural location, but within easy reach of market towns and mainline railway stations.

This property is in the hamlet of Hilcott, situated in the Pewsey Vale and is surrounded by farmland and countryside. There is a mainline railway station to London Paddington at Pewsey, which is four miles away. The market towns of Marlborough (11 miles) and Devizes (nine miles) and the village of Pewsey provide a wide range of amenities and services, all within easy reach.

Local equestrian centres include West Wilts Equestrian Centre (40 minutes), Rabson Manor (20 minutes), Rectory Farm Arena (one hour) and Boomerang Stables (40 minutes).

If you like your hunting, head out with either the Tedworth or Avon Vale, and if you require a vet, the experts at White Horse Veterinary Clinic are 14 miles down the road.

The Old Rectory is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £2.1m. Let’s take a look around…

For the horses, there are three smart Loddon Equestrian stables and a separate tack room. A quadruple-bay car port opposite the stables has been designed to include a vast room above, which could easily be fitted out as an apartment, annexe or gym. There is also a large open-fronted barn.

Bordered by smart estate fencing, the paddocks are just behind the stables and the grounds extend to just over six acres.

The gardens at The Old Rectory comprise lawns, herbaceous beds, which are enclosed by box hedging, a greenhouse, a potting shed and a variety of fruit trees. The gardens are partly bordered by a listed cobb wall with an ice house.

Originally thought to be a farmhouse, The Old Rectory was predominantly constructed in the 18th Century.

A Georgian front door opens to the entrance hall, off which lies a drawing room, which features high ceilings and an open fire. In addition, there is another sitting room with an open fire.

There is a Smallbone kitchen with corian worktops, plus an electric AGA and ceramic hob, and a range of built-in Miele appliances and a walk-in pantry.

In addition, there is a formal dining room, plus timber framing in the study, which also has access to a cellar. Other features worthy of note on the ground floor are a vault-like drinks store, a boot room and utility room.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom suite offers a dressing room and en-suite. There are three further bedrooms on this floor – one with an en-suite – while there is also a family bathroom.

On the second floor is a bedroom with walk-in wardrobe. As well as a bedroom this has functioned well in the past as a games room. At the top of the house, this could also make an excellent home office, and comes with views and exposed timbers.

An outdoor swimming pool is discreetly positioned just behind the walled garden and surrounded by mature hedging.

