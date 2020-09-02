Fancy a bargain? Two detached houses, an outdoor school and eight stables could be yours…

They do always say that everything is cheaper up north, and you certainly do get a lot for your money here…

The Coach House comprises two detached dwellings set in just under six acres with excellent equestrian facilities. It is in a stunning rural location but conveniently located with access to the M1 and M62 motorways.

The nearby village of Grange Moor is within the Kirklees district of West Yorkshire and is situated between Huddersfield and Wakefield. Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Acrecliffe (23 miles), Port Royal (52 miles) and Oxmardyke (52 miles). You will also be an hour and 15 minutes away from Richmond Equestrian Centre.

There are cross-country facilities on offer at Carr Farm Equestrian (52 miles) and Craven Country Ride (38 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Derwent, and if you fancy competing in some showing shows, sign up to BSPS Area 3B.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, this peaceful nest can be bought with an offer over £725,000 which is a real steal considering the equestrian set-up you’ll be buying…

Impressive automatic gates open into the property, which sits in just under six acres of land. The grazing is split into three large paddocks and the land could be subdivided into smaller plots for individual turnout. There is a water supply to the fields which comes from a well.

The outdoor school measures 22x42m and has a fibre sand surface as well as a post and rail enclosure.

The stable yard incorporates a main barn with five boxes, a feed room, a tack room, a hot water shower and a tractor store with steps leading up to a first floor storage area.

There are two dwellings, a two-floor three-bedroom home called The Coach House and a seperate three-bedroom bungalow, which was constructed in 2014.

This country-style kitchen at the heart of the main house has plenty of room for the whole family (and the dogs!).

