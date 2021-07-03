Tales from Windsor: Formerly ‘feral’ traditional pony found ‘wandering the land’ is a Windsor winner





A three-year-old traditional coloured cob who was found by his current owner ‘wandering the land’ scored a win at the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Alice Griffiths’ Hillrow Harvest (Harvey) and handler Oliver Parr were given the nod in the CHAPS in-hand youngstock native, cob and traditional class.

Alice was first acquainted with the pony via a Facebook post.

“I’d seen several posts on a local group about a pair of lost horses roaming a farmer’s field,” explained Alice. “They’d been seen wandering around for at least six months. Unfortunately, the other pony died but one day I went to check on my own horses and saw Harvey, who was a colt at the time, standing by them. We managed to herd him into a field but he was so feral.”

Alice quickly got the RSPCA out to attend to Harvey and he was soon gelded.

“It took a big team and a lot of manpower to do it,” added Alice. “But as soon as he was cut he became easier to manoeuvre and deal with. The RSCPA decided that if no one claimed him in the next few days that I could have him. Of course, no one did so he joined our family. It took us a while to get him to come round, and get him used to being stabled and rugged.”

Harvey was shown as a youngster in-hand, winning his class as a yearling at Sussex County show and standing champion rescue pony.

“When we saw him moving across the field for the first time we thought that he could look quite good in the show ring,” said Alice.

While their Windsor prep went smoothly, the team nearly missed their class:

“We set off with plenty of time but made the class by the skin of our teeth. He looked incredible in the ring and I was so proud of him. He’s booked into compete at Royal Norfolk next, and he’s also started to be broken to ride and drive.”

