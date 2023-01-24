Are you looking to buy equestrian goods but struggling to find any tack shops in London that stock what you need? Help is at hand with Horse & Hound’s selection of five of the best horsey shops in the capital.
If you can’t find what you’re looking for, check out our buying guides – you might be able to find your perfect product online.
1. Harrods
Harrods may not be the most financially viable option, but the luxury department store does offer a limited range of equestrian products within its Outdoor and Riding section. Horsey shoppers can buy country wear suitable for the yard, including riding coats, equestrian gilets and wellington boots, without leaving central London.
Address: 87–135 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7XL
Opening hours: 10am-9pm Monday to Saturday; 11.30am-6pm Sunday
2. Decathlon
Decathlon is a chain of sport shops with an affordable equestrian range and there are stores all over London. It offers a great range of rider clothing, tack and yard equipment.
Find stores in: Surrey Quays, High Street Kensington, Brent Cross, Ealing, Wandsworth, Greenwich, Chingford, Bromley and Croydon.
3. College Farm
Easily accessed on the Northern Line, College Farm is a large equestrian and pet store in Finchley. It sells everything from saddlery and riding wear, to feed and rug washing services. The shop can be easily accessed by car, with free parking on site.
Address: College Farm, Fitzalan Road, London, N3 3PG
Opening hours: 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday; 10am-1.30 Sunday
4. Riders & Squires
This Kensington-based tack shop stocks polo equipment, jackets, breeches and jodhpurs, hats, gloves and body protectors. For horses, there are also bits and saddle pads.
Address: 8 Thackeray Street, Kensington, London, W8 5ET
Opening hours: 10am-2pm/2.30-6pm Monday to Thursday, and Saturday; 10am-2pm/2.30-7pm Friday; closed Sunday
5. Schnieder Boots
This shop specialises in riding boots and equestrian clothing, with over 2,000 pairs of boots suitable for a variety of purposes.
Address: 16 Clifford Street, off New Bond Street, London, W1S 3RG
Opening hours: 2-6pm Monday; 10.30am-6pm Tuesday to Friday, closed at weekends
You might also like:
Find the best riding boots for every occasion
20 riding hats that are worth your attention
12 of the best ways to enjoy horse riding in London
From gentle hacking to fast-paced polo, London has it all, and a city job doesn’t mean riding has to stop
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine subscription and save
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.