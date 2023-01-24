



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Are you looking to buy equestrian goods but struggling to find any tack shops in London that stock what you need? Help is at hand with Horse & Hound’s selection of five of the best horsey shops in the capital.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, check out our buying guides – you might be able to find your perfect product online.

1. Harrods

Harrods may not be the most financially viable option, but the luxury department store does offer a limited range of equestrian products within its Outdoor and Riding section. Horsey shoppers can buy country wear suitable for the yard, including riding coats, equestrian gilets and wellington boots, without leaving central London.

Address: 87–135 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7XL

Opening hours: 10am-9pm Monday to Saturday; 11.30am-6pm Sunday

Visit the website

2. Decathlon

Decathlon is a chain of sport shops with an affordable equestrian range and there are stores all over London. It offers a great range of rider clothing, tack and yard equipment.

Find stores in: Surrey Quays, High Street Kensington, Brent Cross, Ealing, Wandsworth, Greenwich, Chingford, Bromley and Croydon.

Visit the website

3. College Farm

Easily accessed on the Northern Line, College Farm is a large equestrian and pet store in Finchley. It sells everything from saddlery and riding wear, to feed and rug washing services. The shop can be easily accessed by car, with free parking on site.

Address: College Farm, Fitzalan Road, London, N3 3PG

Opening hours: 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday; 10am-1.30 Sunday

Visit the website

4. Riders & Squires

This Kensington-based tack shop stocks polo equipment, jackets, breeches and jodhpurs, hats, gloves and body protectors. For horses, there are also bits and saddle pads.

Address: 8 Thackeray Street, Kensington, London, W8 5ET

Opening hours: 10am-2pm/2.30-6pm Monday to Thursday, and Saturday; 10am-2pm/2.30-7pm Friday; closed Sunday

Visit the website

5. Schnieder Boots

This shop specialises in riding boots and equestrian clothing, with over 2,000 pairs of boots suitable for a variety of purposes.

Address: 16 Clifford Street, off New Bond Street, London, W1S 3RG

Opening hours: 2-6pm Monday; 10.30am-6pm Tuesday to Friday, closed at weekends

Visit the website

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.