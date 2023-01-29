



Sunwillow Farm is on the edge of the small village of Childrey in Oxfordshire. While the property overlooks open fields and farmland, the village centre is just a few minutes’ walk away. Two miles away is the historic market town of Wantage.

The famous Uffington White Horse and ancient Ridgeway footpath are nearby, offering spectacular views and walks. From Sunwillow Farm, Didcot Parkway mainline train station is 11 miles away, reaching London in 45 minutes. Oxford, Swindon, Newbury and Reading are all within a 30- to 60-minute drive.

Local equestrian centres include Boomerang (10 miles), Wickstead Farm Equestrian Centre (14 miles), Cherwell Competition Centre (22 miles) and Addington, which is just over an hour away.

The experts at Lambourn Equine Vets are on hand six miles away, should you need them. If you like to hunt, you can head out with either the Old Berkshire or Vine & Craven.

Sunwillow Farm is on the market with Luxury Property Partners with a guide price of £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include Monarch stables for four horses, including a large stallion box.

There is also a Martin Collins manège, measuring 20x60m with mirrors, plus a tack room, feed room, wash bay and hacking routes to surrounding villages and the Ridgeway.

Originally used as pony stabling, a 4,000 square foot barn offers space for equestrian use, storage or conversion.

In total, Sunwillow Farm sits in 11 acres, with a tree-lined drive and paddocks.

Sun Willow Farm is a 5,200 square foot, five-bedroom family home, which is extremely energy efficient with ground source heating and an EPC rating of B.

The extensive renovations undertaken by the current owners have created a home ideal for families and entertaining. The kitchen and sunroom are the hub of the house, forming a large open space with sliding doors opening onto the garden. The kitchen has built-in appliances including a wine fridge, coffee machine and sit-up island.

The adjoining dining room opens through bifold doors onto a BBQ patio with a pergola and views of the garden. With underfloor heating powered by ground source heating, this area of the house stays warm all-year round, even with the doors open.

The sitting room has a wood burning stove and leads to the dual aspect music room. Additionally, there is a home cinema/games room (currently used as a gym), a laundry room, study and a hallway with a split staircase leading to the first floor.

On the first floor, the east wing houses a 550 square foot principal suite, with a balcony overlooking the grounds, a dressing room and an en-suite marble bathroom with a twin walk-in shower and jacuzzi bath.

The large second bedroom also has an en-suite.

The west wing houses bedrooms three, four and five, which are all doubles, plus a family bathroom.

With bi-fold doors onto the garden, the pool house features a heated swimming pool, changing room, shower and sports area. Powered by ground source heating, the pool is energy efficient.

An oak-framed annexe offers 1700 sq ft of space over two floors with its own parking. Currently used as an office, this is a flexible space ideal for commercial use or conversion.

Why not take a virtual tour?

