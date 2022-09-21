



Combining contemporary and country style, this immaculate five-bedroom property is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Somerset.

Sunnyside is situated just outside the village of Shipham on the western edge of the Mendip Hills. It is 17 miles south of Bristol and within easy reach of the M5. Bristol airport is within 9 miles and nearby villages include Winscombe and Cheddar.

Local equestrian centres include Leyland Court EC (31 miles), Church Farm EC (29 miles) and Chard Equestrian (41 miles)

Head over to Mendip Plains Equestrian Centre (13 miles) should you need to brush up on your cross-country training and if you want to hunt this season, you could head out with the Mendip Farmers.

Need a vet? The experts at Langford Equine are on hand to help you.

Offered for sale by Robin King, the price on this lovely equestrian home with multiple uses is £1.55m.

Sunnyside has 12 acres of land and offers exceptional views over the surrounding countryside. The rural location also provides nearby bridle paths to explore the area.

There is a 17x4om outdoor school with sand and rubber surface, plus paddocks with a field shelter. Beyond the house are fruit trees and space for a smallholding; the current owners have enjoyed keeping pigs and sheep at the property.

The extensive equestrian facilities include a modern barn with internal stabling for seven horses. Each stable is spacious and well ventilated.

The home has been designed and built by the current owners, with various sheltered terraced areas next to the house. Other key features of the outside space include a pizza oven, small swimming pool and recessed trampoline.

The house has natural oak beams, and fittings, exposed stonework, calming neutral colours throughout and a warm natural slate floor, thanks to underfloor heating, across much of the downstairs, as shown below in the kitchen/breakfast room.

As well as five generous double bedrooms — three of which are en-suite and two of which have balconies — the property boasts a home gym/cinema room.

You might also be interested in:

National Dressage Championships day one round-up: Annabella Pidgley and Gio score highest mark of their partnership ‘The team at Badminton saved my life’: Nicola Wilson returns home four months after life-changing cross-country fall Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.