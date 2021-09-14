9 things you need to know about classy St Leger winner, Hurricane Lane





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last weekend (11 September), racehorse Hurricane Lane destroyed his rivals to land the final British Classic of the Flat season, the St Leger, at Doncaster racecourse. So, to celebrate his fantastic victory, here are some fast facts you need to know about Hurricane Lane…

1. The chestnut colt was foaled 11 March 2018.

2. He is by the mighty Frankel and is out of Gale Force, who was in training with James Fanshawe and amassed almost £46,000 in prize money during her career.

3. Hurricane Lane is owned by Godolphin, who purchased him as a yearling in 2019 – he was consigned to the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale and was bought for 200,000 guineas (£210,000).

4. He is in training with Charlie Appleby in Newmarket and his race jockey is William Buick.

5. Hurricane Lane first took to the racecourse at Newmarket on 21 October 2020, where he duly won his one mile race comfortably by two lengths.

6. He began his three-year-old campaign this year on 16 April, winning at Newbury, and then went on to win the Group Two Dante Stakes at York by over 10-and-a-half lengths.

7. He finished third at this year’s Derby, in an extraordinarily run race, before winning the Irish Derby by a neck.

8. Continuing his staggering run of form, Hurricane Lane destroyed his rivals in the Group One Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp in France by six lengths.

9. After his most recent St Leger victory, Hurricane Lane has now amassed almost £1.5m in prize money, so he wasn’t a bad investment!

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.