Take a look around this 4-bed Grade II-listed property with stables that’s ripe for renovation





Spottles Farm is set in a very private yet accessible location, just on the edge and in walking distance of the village of Charlwood, which has a church, a primary/junior school, two pubs and village convenience store. The local towns of Horley and Crawley are nearby and Gatwick Airport is only around 4.2 miles away. Useful road links are available via the M23 leading onto the A27 for the coast or the M25 and onto the national motorway network.

Local equestrian centres include Oldencraig, which is 20 minutes away (11 miles), Pachesham Equestrian Centre, which is 30 minutes from your door (15 miles) and Parwood, which is 55 minutes away (28 miles).

Brooks Stephen equine vets will be just a three-minute drive away, if you require any veterinary attention (0.8 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with the the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent.

Spottles Farm is on the market with H.J Burt for offers in excess of £850,000. Let’s take a look around…

The stables are to the north of the property, next to the entrance gate and include a block of three stables with tack room, a separate hay barn and two further boxes with concrete surround, electric and water services. There is a redundant 40x20m sand school understood to include a base and drainage. It is currently overgrown, but offers scope for restoration, resurfacing and re- fencing.

The remainder of the land comprises a mix of pasture and garden, which is mostly laid to lawn.

Spottles Farm is an extended Grade II-listed Surrey farmhouse that would benefit from renovation and modernisation. The property sits in approximately 1.3 acres of paddocks and gardens and was extended in the late 60s/early 70s to provide a breakfast room and master bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

The property is approached via a five bar gate leading to a gravelled track and parking area. A storm porch leads to the front door opening to a lobby with a toilet and on to the breakfast room with larder. The galley kitchen, with adjacent utility area, has access to the gardens via a boot room and with fitted wooden units, space and plumbing for dishwasher and washing machine.

The kitchen leads onto a dining room with large fireplace and quarry tile floor which carries through to the sitting room with a large inglenook fireplace and wood burning stove. An office with door to the gardens completes the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor, a corridor/study area leads to two of the bedrooms, while a family bathroom, a further bedroom and the principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom and separate shower, are also on this level.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.