6 incredible racehorses we said farewell to in 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, join us in celebrating the wonderful achievements of these racehorses, ho dominated their respective generations, and who left us this year.



It wasn’t possible to include every horse in this piece, but our thoughts are with connections of all horses that died during 2022.

War Of Attrition (23 years old – died October)

The 2006 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner enjoyed a stellar career, landing 14 of his 34 career starts.

He was ultra-consistent at the top level, winning three Grade Ones, and was only just touched off by Brave Inca in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle as a five-year-old.

Trained by Mouse Morris, he was retired to Gigginstown Stud – and was credited as “an amazing horse who got the whole Gigginstown operation going”.

Rock Of Gibraltar (23 years old – died October)

The Danehill son won seven Group ones in a row. His prolific stud career included siring 16 Group or Grade One winners, including Mount Nelson.

The son of Danehill, bred by the late Joe Crowley and Anne-Marie and Aidan O’Brien, was the first horse ever to win seven consecutive Group One races in the northern hemisphere breaking Mill Reef’s 30-year-old record.

Bobs Worth (17 years old – died January)

Bobs Worth, trained by Nicky Henderson for the Not Afraid Partnership, won 11 of his 22 starts during his stellar career including seven Graded races. He was partnered by Barry Geraghty on the majority of his runs.

His six-length Gold Cup triumph in 2013 capped his hat-trick of Cheltenham Festival victories. The Irish-bred son of Bob Back opened his Grade One and Festival account with success in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle in 2011, followed up with an RSA Chase victory in 2012 and the Gold Cup in 2013. His other major titles included the 2012 Hennessy (now known as the Ladbrokes Trophy) and the Grade One Lexus Chase at Leopardstown in 2013.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Bobs Worth has suffered a freak accident in the field and has passed away,” said a statement from Hillwood Stud, where he lived since his retirement from racing in 2016.

“He was more than a horse to us, part of the family and will leave a huge void in our lives. RIP our friend and thank you for the amazing memories.”

Galileo (23 years old – died July)

Galileo, by Sadler’s Wells out of 1993 Arc winner Urban Sea, was unbeaten in his first six starts, under the guidance of trainer Aidan O’Brien. His top racing achievements included the 2001 Derby, Irish Derby and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. He was named European Champion three-year-old colt in 2001.

Kayf Tara (28 years old – died December)

The eight-time winner of the Horse & Hound Cup, presented by the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association for the leading active National Hunt British-based stallion (chase winners), retired from stallion duties in 2020.

He spent his last two years in happy retirement at Overbury Stud, where he moved after winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot for a second time in 2000.

“Kayf Tara really put us on the map and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been with him through every step of what transpired to be an extraordinary career as a jump stallion, in which he won more championships than any other British National Hunt sire in history,” said Overbury Stud manager Manager Simon Sweeting.

Monty’s Pass (29 years old – died November)

Monty’s Pass won the 2003 Grand National with jockey Barry Geraghty. The Jimmy Mangan-trained gelding won eight of his 57 races and was placed in dozens more during an impressive career over fences. Among his greatest achievements were winning the Kerry National in 2002 and the Aintreeshowpiece the following year.

He retired from the sport in 2005 and lived out his days at the Mangan family’s farm in Cork and was the oldest living Grand National winner until his death last week, shortly before his 30th birthday.

His regular jockey Barry Geraghty credits Monty’s Pass for giving him one of the greatest moments in his career and he last visited the “brilliant” gelding in September.

“I couldn’t believe how alert and sharp he was – you’d never think for a second he was getting close to 30,” Barry told H&H. “He was so well cared for by the Mangan family and the lads on the yard, he’ll be very sadly missed down there.”

