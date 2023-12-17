Check this out: an immaculate property with space for your horses, plus an arena too





Can you picture yourself and your horses in this stunning location? It comes complete with stables and an arena, plus the house is something to behold inside.

Silvertop House is in Newfield, a five-minute drive south of the village of Riding Mill in Northumberland. The town of Corbridge is 10 minutes away, as is Stocksfield, which has a railway station with a line that can get you to Newcastle, which is 20 miles away, in 30 minutes. The town of Hexham is 15 miles away, while Newcastle Airport is 18 miles away.

Racing fans can get their fix at nearby Hexham Racecourse, which is one of the most scenic tracks in the country situated 600ft above the town. Alternatively, Newcastle Racecourse is one of the busiest tracks in the country, with over 60 all-weather and jumps fixtures a year.

Eventers will enjoy having several international horse trials in the county. Belsay is under 30 miles away. This features the British Pony and Junior Championships as well as classes from BE90 up to CCI3*-S. Alnwick Ford is just over an hour away, and has classes from BE80 to CCI3*, while Burgham, which runs classes from BE90 up to CCI4*-S, is a similar distance.

For training, 25 minutes away is Park End Equestrian Centre, which has a large indoor arena with viewing for 180 people. There is also a large outdoor arena, with a wide range of jumps, and a cross-country schooling field. Park End runs regular clinics and training camps.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price for Silvertop House is £1.5m. Let take a look around…

You approach the property via a private drive and electric gates provide access to a large private driveway. Approximately one acre of the property is dedicated to gardens.

The equestrian facilities include approximately three acres of individually gated paddocks, and a steel barn housing three loose boxes, each with automatic water feeders, rubber mats, power and water supply.

There is also a 20x40m outdor arena.

Additionally, Silvertop House has a stone outbuilding, a hen house/pen area, and a garden pond with a waterfall feature. A paved patio area includes an external fireplace, while the integral open storage area is large enough to park two cars. The property also has planning permission for a detached triple stone garage, with a room above.

Inside, there is an entrance hall with stone flooring and exposed stone walls. There is under-floor heating throughout the ground floor. Also on the ground floor is a drawing room with both south and west-facing views, plus exposed beams, a wood burner and a stone feature wall.

Next to the drawing room is a dining room which has dual windows, exposed beams and a stone feature wall. Double doors lead into a sitting room with doors that open onto a terrace. A study/snug has exposed beams and French doors opening onto the front garden too.

The kitchen/breakfast room has an open-plan layout and features Neptune heritage-painted cabinetry, a Belfast sink, four-oven electric Aga, integrated appliances and a central island with quartz worktops. An orangery/breakfast area has bi-fold doors, which lead onto the rear terrace and gardens. A storage room could be used as further accommodation within the house, either as a gym, office space or a downstairs bedroom. A utility room, toilet, and boot room complete the ground floor.

An oak staircase leads to the first floor, which is divided into two wings. In the north wing, there are two bedroom suites, each with an en-suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe/dressing area. The principal bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings, and a wall of windows. It also has a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with heated flooring, a marble effect tiled wet room area with rainwater shower head, a free-standing double cast iron bath with inset waterproof TV, his and her dual cabinet basins, heritage toilet and heated towel rail.

The south wing, with underfloor heating throughout, comprises three further bedrooms and a sitting room, which includes a kitchenette. A wet room with a shower and waterproof TV completes the accommodation.

